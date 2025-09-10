Highlights

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries trapped an alligator from the Sevres Street lagoon, where 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez's body was found

Human remains discovered during alligator dissection at Lacombe facility, turned over to Orleans Parish Coroner for identification

Investigation continues following August 26 discovery of Bryan's body after 12-day search in New Orleans East

Bryan died from blunt force trauma from an alligator attack and drowning, according to the coroner's ruling

Mother Hilda Vasquez was arrested on September 8 on charges of negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to juveniles

Wildlife Officials Recover Suspected Human Remains During Ongoing Death Investigation

Alligator captured from lagoon where missing 12-year-old's body was discovered undergoes forensic examination

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — Wildlife officials have recovered what are believed to be human remains from an alligator trapped in the same New Orleans East lagoon where 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez's body was found last month, according to authorities investigating the tragic case.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries captured the alligator from the lagoon on Sevres Street as part of the ongoing investigation into Bryan's death, which was ruled an alligator attack and drowning. The animal was transported to a facility in Lacombe for dissection, where the suspected human remains were discovered and immediately turned over to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office for official identification.

Nuisance Alligators and a Tragic Death

The discovery comes more than two weeks after United Cajun Navy volunteers found Bryan's body in the marshy lagoon following a 12-day search that gripped the New Orleans community. Bryan, a nonverbal boy with autism, had disappeared from his Beaucaire Street home in the Village De L'Est neighborhood on August 14 after slipping out through a bedroom window.

According to the volunteer who found Bryan, two alligators surfaced with the boy's body when discovered, with one measuring approximately 9-11 feet long and another about 6 feet. The volunteer described using drone technology to distract the animals for about an hour while law enforcement prepared to recover Bryan's remains.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick had requested that Wildlife and Fisheries officials remove "nuisance alligators" from the area following Bryan's death. The agency typically captures and removes more than 1,000 nuisance alligators annually across Louisiana to minimize human-alligator encounters.

Investigation Developments and Community Impact

The tragic case has evolved from a missing person investigation to multiple criminal charges and an ongoing forensic examination. Bryan's mother, Hilda Vasquez, was arrested on September 8 and charged with negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Court documents reveal a troubling history of abuse, with Hilda Vasquez previously convicted in 2014 for abusing Bryan when he was three months old, causing a skull fracture, broken legs, and a collapsed lung. Medical professionals determined Bryan's neurodevelopmental condition was classified as "traumatic brain injury (non-accidental)" rather than autism, according to Department of Children and Family Services records.

The case has also prompted an internal affairs investigation into the New Orleans Police Department's response, after authorities took nearly five hours to respond to the initial missing person report on August 14.

What Happens Next for the Investigation

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will conduct DNA testing and official identification procedures on the remains recovered from the alligator. This forensic analysis will determine whether the remains belong to Bryan Vasquez and could provide additional evidence in the ongoing criminal investigation.

Hilda Vasquez is being held without bond pending a dangerousness hearing. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the current charges. The investigation remains active, with multiple agencies, including NOPD's Homicide Division, the Department of Children and Family Services, and Wildlife and Fisheries, continuing their respective roles.