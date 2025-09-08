The New Orleans Police Department has arrested Hilda Vasquez, the mother of 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez, in connection with his death. Detectives confirmed she was taken into custody Sunday evening and charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles and negligent homicide.

According to WWL-TV, NOPD Deputy Superintendent Nicholas Gernon said investigators believe Bryan’s death followed “a pattern of both negligence and abuse over his 12 years,” adding that police intend to prove this history caused undue suffering and injury.

Troubled Past and Child Welfare Concerns

Officials revealed Bryan had previously been removed from his mother’s care as an infant after suffering severe injuries, including a skull fracture, broken legs, and a collapsed lung. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services later returned him to the home.

“When he was three months old, she committed a skull fracture, broken legs, and a collapsed lung,” Gernon said. “At that point, he was removed from the home, and at some point subsequent to that, DCFS returned him.”

Cause of Death and Ongoing Investigation

Bryan was reported missing earlier this month, sparking a large-scale search effort. His body was discovered on August 26 in a lagoon in New Orleans East. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined he died from drowning with blunt trauma consistent with an alligator attack.

The case has since been reassigned to NOPD’s Homicide Division, where detectives continue to investigate all aspects surrounding his death.

Community and Next Steps

Officials expressed condolences to Bryan’s family and community, calling the case “an incredibly difficult tragedy.” Hilda Vasquez is currently being held at Orleans Parish Jail Central Lockup.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.