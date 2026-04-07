VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPEL News) — Three public officials from Evangeline Parish have been arrested and booked on charges including malfeasance in office, according to jail records reviewed by KLFY. The officials represent at least three separate agencies, and all turned themselves in to authorities.

The most prominent among those arrested is Mamou Police Chief Charles “Pat” Hall, 53, who was booked into the Evangeline Parish jail on charges of malfeasance in office and offenses against intellectual property.

Credit: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

His bond is set at $75,000.

Other Officials Arrested in Mamou

Also booked is Chasessica Basco, 41, identified on her LinkedIn profile as a dispatch supervisor for Evangeline Parish 911. Basco faces charges of malfeasance in office and offenses against computer equipment. Her bond had not been set as of this report.

Credit: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

The third official is Darrian Guillory, 33, of Opelousas, a sergeant with the Ville Platte Police Department who was honored last year for service to the community. Guillory faces a single charge of malfeasance in office. Her bond is set at $500.

Credit: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

The specific conduct underlying the charges has not been disclosed. It is not yet clear whether the three cases are connected or represent separate investigations.

10 Things Every True South Louisiana Driver Should Keep in Their Car Living in South Louisiana comes with its own set of unique challenges, from unpredictable weather to surprise mosquito invasions. Whether you’re navigating backroads, chasing sunsets along the bayou, or heading to a crawfish boil, your car needs to be stocked with essentials that reflect life in the Pelican State. Here are the 10 must-have items every true South Louisianian should keep in their vehicle. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.