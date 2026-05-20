PLATTENVILLE, La. — An Assumption Parish man is heading to federal prison after TSA officers at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught him trying to board a flight with nearly a pound of methamphetamine hidden inside a Zatarain’s seafood boil container.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Emanuel Harris, 41, of Plattenville, was sentenced May 14 by Federal Judge Brandon Long to 40 months in prison. Harris had pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

How TSA Caught the Meth at MSY

Harris arrived at MSY on September 8, 2023, and checked his suitcase with United Airlines. Routine screening flagged the bag for a secondary search.

When TSA officers opened the luggage, they found a Zatarain’s Pro Boil container with the lid sealed shut. Inside the powder was a Ziploc bag containing more than 442 grams of methamphetamine, including over 375 grams of pure meth, according to prosecutors.

The Zatarain’s brand, a Louisiana staple found in kitchens across the state, is headquartered in New Orleans and has been a fixture of South Louisiana cooking for well over a century.

Federal Charges and Sentence

Harris pleaded guilty in January 2026 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Judge Brandon Long sentenced Harris to 40 months in federal prison. He also received three years of supervised release following his prison term and a $100 mandatory assessment fee.

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