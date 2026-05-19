(Oberlin, Louisiana) - Authorities in Allen Parish say that they have found a male body in a river.

KPLC reports that the body was found in the Calcasieu River near Oberlin, and it is believed to be the man whom they have been searching for since May 16th.

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has not officially identified the body, but they do believe that the body located in the water is the man who they believe accidentally drowned while out on the river.

According to the news report, the man that they were searching for in the river was believed to be in his 20s.

READ MORE: Heavy Rain Moving Into Louisiana in Days Ahead

READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Drowns in Louisiana

UPDATE BELOW

The Lake Charles news station is now reporting the following:

"According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim, John Kasey Thomas IV, was swimming in the river when he began struggling due to the swift current and went under the water. Several people were present at the time and attempted to help him, but could not bring him to the riverbank safely due to the strong current."

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of John Kasey Thomas IV during this difficult time.