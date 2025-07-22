South Louisiana Woman Wants Help Explaining Possible &#8216;Ghost Child&#8217;

South Louisiana Woman Wants Help Explaining Possible ‘Ghost Child’

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - A woman from Acadiana has taken to TikTok to ask for help to try and figure out what has appeared in a photo taken of her three grandsons playing in a backyard kiddie pool.

You see, she says there were only 3 kids playing in the pool, but as you'll see in the photo, there appears to be 4 kids.

However, it's the backstory with one of the kids in the photo makes things even more interesting.

Louisiana Child Says He Saw God, Angels During Near Death Experience

Over the 4th of July weekend, 6-year-old DJ and his family were enjoying the holiday weekend by the pool at Paragon Casino Resort in Avoyelles Parish when in an instant, tragedy struck.

Young DJ had fallen into the pool and was drowning.

Thanks to his parent's quick thinking and CPR skills, DJ was brought back to life.

 

READ MORE: Incredible New Myrtles Plantation 'Chloe' Ghost Photo 

 

After arriving at the hospital, DJ told his mother, Carencro native Krista Parker and her husband that "No, Daddy, no momma. God is real. I saw him. I saw him and uncle Quimaine."

DJ then told his parents that God told him he had "One more life" and that he heard angels and saw a bunch of clouds.

Fast forward a couple of weeks, and things seemingly get even more interesting according to a photo posted by DJ's grandmother @cajunnanacat on TikTok.

Louisiana Woman Finds Ghost Child In Pool With Grandchildren

This past weekend, DJ and his sibling were playing in a small backyard kiddie pool when DJ's mom snapped a pic of the 3 having fun in the sun.

The issue is, when she looked at the pic she had just taken, it showed 4 kids in the pool.

Cat says in the video -

We don’t know who this is, because when the picture was taken, it was only her three sons in the pool. My grandson right here is looking right at it. There is not a fourth child in the photo.

 

Maybe somebody came back with him.

 

READ MORE: Spirit Leaving Helicopter as Patient Reportedly Dies On Board

Check out the video below. What do you think is really going on here? A camera glitch? Or, does the photo show a child that followed DJ back from Heaven?

@cajunnanacat This is freaking us out. What is going on? Wait to see the picture & tell us what you think? Who is DAT?! Is it a ghost/ paranormal or a camera glitch? #Louisiana #paranormal #survivor #ghost #fyp #foryou #afterlife #heaven #xyzcba ♬ original sound - Cat

