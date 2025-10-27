Louisiana Ghost Tours Perfect for Getting Into the Halloween Spirit

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - When it comes to Halloween, no other state gets into the spirit quite like Louisiana. Louisiana isn't just a destination for scares and thrills around Halloween, we're kind of known for our ghostly haunts year round.

That being said, Louisiana's haunted houses and ghost tours definitely provide a little something extra during Halloween season for anyone looking for some extra nightmare sauce.

Let's take a look at some of the best ghost tours around Louisiana.

Ghost Unsplash Via Steinar Engeland loading...

Louisiana Ghost Tours

When you think of ghost tours in Louisiana, you probably think of New Orleans. While New Orleans certainly does have it's fair share of great ghost tours, you'll find other fantastic ghost tours all over the Pelican State.

Let's face it, Louisiana has a lot reasons to be haunted. We have a long and colorful past filled with war, disease, voodoo, slavery, and natural disasters. All of this tragic history creates the perfect backdrop for ghost stories.

READ MORE: Woman Sues New Orleans Haunted House After Being Knocked Out

Ghost tours are part history lesson, part theater, and part adventure. You don’t have to believe in ghosts to enjoy the stories, the atmosphere, and the peek into Louisiana’s darker past.

So, what are considered to be the best ghost tours in Louisiana?

The gang over at myfamilytravels.com have put together their list of the best, and we're going to highlight a few of them for you.

From myfamilytravels.com -

From the eerie streets of New Orleans to haunted plantations in the countryside, the Bayou State offers some of the spookiest tours in America. Local residents know the best places to experience supernatural encounters and hear spine-tingling tales about the state’s most notorious spirits.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Via ALEXANDRE LALLEMAND Unsplash Via ALEXANDRE LALLEMAND loading...

1. Deridder's Gothic Jail After Dark Experience

Known as the "Hanging Jail", Deridder's Gothic Jail is a very well known Louisiana haunt, and for good reason.

It became known as the “Hanging Jail” because of a double execution in 1928, two men were hanged for murder in the jail.

Gothic Jail After Dark is a seasonal haunted-house/haunted-tour style event held inside the Gothic Jail each October.

Learn more at beauregardtourism.com.

READ MORE: Top 7 Louisiana Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

2. New Orleans Haunted History Tours

Haunted History Tours in New Orleans offers a few different types of haunted tours. From haunted walking tours, bus tours, vampire tours, true-crime tours, and cemetery night tours, they've got something for everyone.

Find out more at hauntedhistorytours.com.

3. Myrtles Plantation Midnight Mystery Tour

The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana needs no introduction. Often called "The Most Haunted Place In America", The Myrtles offers a spine tingling "Midnight Mystery Tour" that isn't for the faint of heart.

From myfamilytravels.com -

The evening tours create an atmosphere of genuine dread as darkness settles over the sprawling grounds. Participants report hearing children’s laughter in empty hallways and seeing rocking chairs move independently across the wooden porch.

Book your tour at themyrtles.com.

Unsplash Via Stephen Marshall Unsplash Via Stephen Marshall loading...

4. Baton Rouge's Old State Capitol After Dark

It's well known that Louisiana's Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge is full of things that go bump in the night. From it's Gothic architecture to the rumored spirits that roam the castle-like Capitol, this should be a must visit for anyone looking to take a walk on the spooky side.

Learn more at usghostadventures.com.

5. Shreveport's Logan Mansion Candlelight Experience

The Logan Mansion is a Victorian-style mansion built in 1897.

Through the years, Logan Mansion has gained a reputation for being haunted with visitors routinely reporting doors slamming, voices in the attic, strange lights and shadows.

During the Halloween Season, the Logan Mansion hosts haunted candlelight tours.

Find out more over on The Logan Mansion's Facebook Page.