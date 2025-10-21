Woman Sues New Orleans Haunted House After Allegedly Being Knocked Out

NEW ORLEANS, La (KPEL-FM) - Halloween season is in full swing in Louisiana, and according to court documents, things swung a bit too far at a New Orleans haunted house attraction.

According to a woman's claim, an actor at a New Orleans haunted house jumped and landed on her, knocking her out in the process and causing other injuries.

Woman Injured At New Orleans Haunted House

A woman visiting from California has filed a lawsuit against a New Orleans haunted house and an employee of the haunted house after she claims an actor at the attraction, dressed as a scary clown, jumped and landed on top of her, allegedly causing her to lose consciousness as well as causing other bodily injuries.

The alleged incident happened at New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House, at 319 Butterworth St., New Orleans.

New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House is owned by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group LLC, said to be the world's largest Halloween entertainment company in America with numerous locations throughout the US.

The Plaintiff, Tara Dickey has filled her complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana claiming Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group LLC and the employee involved in the alleged incident were negligent.

Dickey claims 'John Doe' was performing as a clown and attempting to scare patrons inside the haunted house at the time of the incident. As she was walking through the haunted house, Doe 'negligently jumped from an elevated height,' and kicked and/or landed on her head, neck, and back, knocking her to the ground and rendering her temporarily unconscious.

The official complaint filed claims that after regaining conscious, Dickey was dizzy and dazed, and experienced pain in her neck, shoulders, and lower back.

Dickey states in her filing that employees of the haunted attraction were immediately extremely apologetic, took her to a side room where they took her statement about the incident, filed an incident report, and called an ambulance for her.

As a result of the accident, Dickey claims she has received treatment for her injuries but still experiences "headaches, neck pain and stiffness, mid- and lower back pain, dizziness, vertigo, confusion, memory loss, depression, fatigue, blurred vision, tinnitus, and loss of balance."

It's uncertain the amount of damages she is seeking as a result of the incident.

Read more at brushwoodmedianetwork.com.