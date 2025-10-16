7 Haunts Around Lafayette to Give You Nightmares This Halloween

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Halloween Season is in full swing in Lafayette, Louisiana and the Acadiana area. If you're looking for nightmare-fuel in and around the Lafayette there are quite a few haunted spots and local legends you might dare to explore.

Let's take a look at 7 places around in and around Lafayette that are sure to get your blood rushing to let out a few Halloween howls...

7 Places Around Lafayette That Will Give You Nightmares

From haunted trails to ghostly bed and breakfast spots, Lafayette and Acadiana has more than enough offerings for you this Halloween Season to scare you right out of your pants.

Below are 7 places to check out and explore sure to give you more than a few sleepless ghastly nights.

1. Frightmare on Main Street - New Iberia, LA

This is an outdoor trail attraction set on the grounds of the historic “Hot Sauce House.” Expect multiple sets, live actors, and immersive scares.

Located at 924 E Main Street, New Iberia, LA right across from McDonalds.



2. Atchafalaya Basin Haunted Swamp Tours - Henderson, La

Explore haunted Louisiana swamp legends and ghost stories set against the backdrop of the Atchafalaya swampland.

Located at 1337 Henderson Levee Rd, Henderson, LA.

3. Fright Trail - Scott, LA

The Fright Trail has become a Halloween destination in Acadiana featuring a haunted outdoor woods trail spanning about 20 acres. It’s designed to be a full-sensory experience complete with a walk through dark haunted woods, set pieces, live scare actors, and creepy ambiance.

Located at 5305 Cameron St, Lafayette, LA.

4. 13th Gate - Baton Rouge, LA

The mighty 13th Gate in Baton Rouge is known as one of the premier Haunted attractions in America. If you want a full-on haunted house experience with top-tier effects, this one is always ranked among the best in Louisiana if not the best.

Located at 832 Saint Philip Street, Downtown Baton Rouge in the old Steinberg's Sporting Goods building.

5. T’Frere’s Bed & Breakfast - Lafayette, LA.

One of the most famously haunted houses in Acadiana. It’s said that Amélie Comeaux, a woman who died,or fell, into a well behind the house, makes her presence known.

Guests routinely report unexplained noises and things banging in the kitchen, touching or tugging, hearing voices in French, things unexplainably breaking, and more.

Located at 1905 Verot School Road, Lafayette, LA.

6. Mary Jane’s Bridge - Broussard, LA.

Mary Jane refused the advances of a date, who stabbed her with a whiskey bottle and threw her into the bayou. Her ghost in white dress is said to haunt the bridge.

Located on Bayou Tortue Road / Parish Road 140.

7. Istre Cemetery Grave Houses - Acadia Parish

Grave houses are little house-like structures built over graves. The tradition is mysterious, and the site is visually striking with a creepy atmosphere, especially old grave houses, perfect for getting you into your creepy feels for Halloween.

Located along Swift Road south of intersection with Legros Road.