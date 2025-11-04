Louisiana Women Steal Halloween Candy and Pumpkins While Driving a Company Car

NEW ORLEANS, La. - (KPEL-FM) - As doorbell cameras have become more and more common around Louisiana, we've all started seeing some pretty wild things that people are doing around The Pelican State.

Halloween often produces a few rounds of viral videos showing bad Halloween behaviors, and there's a new, really bizarre one out of New Orleans heating up the internet showing a couple of grown women stealing an entire bowl of Halloween candy and the family's Halloween pumpkins that were made by the young girls who lived in the home.

READ MORE: Top BBQ Spot in Louisiana Makes Best in America List

The women's actions are odd to begin with, but it's the fact they chose to exact their Halloween mischief while riding through neighborhoods in a company vehicle, a company vehicle who's logos are very clearly visible.

Louisiana Women Steal Candy In Company Vehicle TikTok Via itsthatgirlbribri loading...

Louisiana Women Steal Candy And Pumpkins In Company Vehicle

A video posted to TikTok by New Orleans, Louisiana resident itsthatgirlbribri is quickly making the rounds on social media, being share almost 70,000 times so far.

In the video, you'll two women quickly taking all of the Halloween candy out of the bowl the resident has set out for kids who are trick-or-treating. The 2 women eventually take every piece of candy from the bowl, but then decide they're not quite done with their Halloween hi jinx and take a couple of the pumpkins set out for decorations.

The pumpkins were decorated by the resident's two young daughters.

As the two women begin to scurry back to their vehicle, the resident comes outside to confront them, pleading for them to return the pumpkins they took because those were her daughters' pumpkins.

READ MORE: 5 of the Best Seafood Buffets in Louisiana Named

Eventually, the two pumpkin thieves walk back to the house and return them to the resident, but keep all of the candy.

As itsthatgirlbribri posts on her TikTok video, she wasn't even mad about them taking all of the Halloween candy in the bowl, but she wasn't going to let them steal her daughter's pumpkins.

Women Steal Pumpkins Louisiana TikTok Via itsthatgirlbribri loading...

So, it's strange that two grown women were cruising around taking all available Halloween candy from houses. It's also strange that they decided to go ahead and steal Halloween decorations while they were at it.

But, the strangest part is...they were doing this in a company truck with giant company logos on the vehicle, something the resident was just as confused about as we were.

The truck, containing 4 grown adults, has huge Zabala Roofing & Construction logos all over it.

A quick search shows Zabala Roofing & Construction doesn't seem to have a glowing reputation online, currently not angi.com approved with a 1.1 out of 5 stars rating.

Honestly, if it's almost 8pm Halloween night and someone wants to come take all of the candy I have left wouldn't bother me. However, for someone to help themselves to my Halloween decorations would absolutely bother me.

And, to do all of this in a company vehicle? Super strange.