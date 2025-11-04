Louisiana Women Steal Halloween Candy and Pumpkins While Driving a Company Car

Louisiana Women Steal Halloween Candy and Pumpkins While Driving a Company Car

TikTok Via itsthatgirlbribri

NEW ORLEANS, La. - (KPEL-FM) - As doorbell cameras have become more and more common around Louisiana, we've all started seeing some pretty wild things that people are doing around The Pelican State.

Halloween often produces a few rounds of viral videos showing bad Halloween behaviors, and there's a new, really bizarre one out of New Orleans heating up the internet showing a couple of grown women stealing an entire bowl of Halloween candy and the family's Halloween pumpkins that were made by the young girls who lived in the home.

READ MORE: Top BBQ Spot in Louisiana Makes Best in America List

The women's actions are odd to begin with, but it's the fact they chose to exact their Halloween mischief while riding through neighborhoods in a company vehicle, a company vehicle who's logos are very clearly visible.
TikTok Via itsthatgirlbribri
loading...

Louisiana Women Steal Candy And Pumpkins In Company Vehicle

A video posted to TikTok by New Orleans, Louisiana resident itsthatgirlbribri is quickly making the rounds on social media, being share almost 70,000 times so far.

In the video, you'll two women quickly taking all of the Halloween candy out of the bowl the resident has set out for kids who are trick-or-treating. The 2 women eventually take every piece of candy from the bowl, but then decide they're not quite done with their Halloween hi jinx and take a couple of the pumpkins set out for decorations.

The pumpkins were decorated by the resident's two young daughters.

As the two women begin to scurry back to their vehicle, the resident comes outside to confront them, pleading for them to return the pumpkins they took because those were her daughters' pumpkins.

READ MORE: 5 of the Best Seafood Buffets in Louisiana Named

Eventually, the two pumpkin thieves walk back to the house and return them to the resident, but keep all of the candy.

As itsthatgirlbribri posts on her TikTok video, she wasn't even mad about them taking all of the Halloween candy in the bowl, but she wasn't going to let them steal her daughter's pumpkins.

TikTok Via itsthatgirlbribri
loading...

So, it's strange that two grown women were cruising around taking all available Halloween candy from houses. It's also strange that they decided to go ahead and steal Halloween decorations while they were at it.

But, the strangest part is...they were doing this in a company truck with giant company logos on the vehicle, something the resident was just as confused about as we were.

The truck, containing 4 grown adults, has huge Zabala Roofing & Construction logos all over it.

A quick search shows Zabala Roofing & Construction doesn't seem to have a glowing reputation online, currently not angi.com approved with a 1.1 out of 5 stars rating.

Honestly, if it's almost 8pm Halloween night and someone wants to come take all of the candy I have left wouldn't bother me. However, for someone to help themselves to my Halloween decorations would absolutely bother me.

And, to do all of this in a company vehicle? Super strange.

@itsthatgirlbribri #neworleans for ya ‍♀️ Can’t say I would recommend Zabala Roofing & Construction. #fyp #louisianasmallbusiness #halloween ♬ original sound - itsthatgirlbri

8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Lafayette

After months of pestering our listeners for their secret dining spots and lurking in local Facebook food groups where people actually tell the truth, I've got eight restaurants that locals guard like state secrets.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Filed Under: Halloween, new orleans, theft
Categories: louisiana news, Videos

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL