Lafayette Police Searching for Suspect Who Hit Woman on Halloween

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette Police are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run that occurred Halloween night when someone struck a woman with their vehicle and then sped away from the scene, leaving the woman with significant injuries.

Lafayette Halloween Hit-And-Run

The victim of the hit-and-run, Jessica Martinez, says that she was struck from behind by the suspect's car Halloween night while crossing through a parking lot near DD’s Discount in Lafayette.

Martinez described how the driver of a white car stopped briefly after hitting her, only to speed off through the roads and disappear. The injuries Martinez sustained from the hit-and-run required stitches, leaving her with cuts and scratches on the right side of her face, neck, arms and hand.

Martinez tells KLFY that since the incident she's has trouble sleeping in addition to her injuries healing.

Lafayette Police Dept. is urging anyone with any information about the Halloween hit-and-run to contact them at (337) 291-8600.

Read more at KLFY.com.