List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022

If you pay attention to news headlines, you likely have noticed the number of murders in Acadiana so far this year.

There have been multiple shootings, hit-and-run incidents, and deaths that have happened this year.

Even if you don’t constantly listen to or look at news stories you have probably heard people continually talking about these killings.

It’s hard to ignore.

There have been numerous shooting incidents and homicides that have happened in the parishes that make up Acadiana.

KLFY even worked up a “Murder Map” where you can take a look at the various crimes that have led to deaths in Acadiana this year.

Acadia Parish has experienced two shootings deaths this year along with one fatal hit and run. In another incident in the parish, one person died days after being struck by a vehicle at South Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street in Crowley.

There were four fatal shootings in Iberia Parish. Authorities in that parish also believe the death of 40-year-old Jody Gary of New Iberia was due to a beating.

In Jeff Davis Parish, they have recorded one fatal shooting this year along with a fatal hit-and-run crash.

There were fourteen fatal incidents that have been investigating in Lafayette Parish so far this year.

The following is information about deaths in Acadiana since January 1, 2022, broken down by parish.

We will continue to update this story as the year progresses.

The majority of the deaths that have happened in our community come from shootings that have led to people dying.