There have been two fatal hit-and-run crashes in St. Martin Parish in the last two months, and Sheriff Becket Breaux is making a change for sheriff's deputies according to KLFY.

Breaux says he has informed deputies,

"If someone is walking on the side of the road, pick them up and give them a ride to where they are going."

Breaux Bridge Police Car BBPD via Facebook loading...

In August, Breaux Bridge Police say that 42-year-old Camille Angelle was struck by a vehicle while she was walking in the 900 block of Poydras Avenue.

When Angelle was hit she ended up face down in a ditch and drowned due to water in the ditch.

Ryan Robichaux, 42, of Breaux Bridge has been arrested and charged with the following in connection with Angelle's death:

Hit and Run with death or serious bodily injury (felony)

In the early morning hours of Sunday, September 25, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux was struck and killed while he was walking on Louisiana Highway 96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road.

State Police officials say that James Celestine turned himself in at the St. Martinville Police Department. He told investigators that he hit something in the roadway, but he wasn't sure what he hit.

Initially, Celestine left the site of the hit-and-run crash. He was charged with the following:

Hit-and-run charge

Careless operation

Driving under suspension

After these two terrible deaths, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux says he is going to start having his deputies offer a ride to people who are walking down the roadway.

He is pleading with people to do the best they can to try to get a ride and avoid walking, but he is also instructing his deputies to help people who might be walking along roadways in the parish.

Becket says,

If I can give any advice for pedestrians, it is to try to get a ride home and surely do not walk in the middle of the roadway. We try to avoid that.