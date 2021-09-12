Rayne Teen Shot Dead; Another Rayne Teen Arrested

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux says that an 18-year-old from Rayne has been arrested for fatally shooting a 17-year-old from Rayne.

Breaux says deputies were called out to a hospital after a shooting victim was brought to an area hospital.

He says 18-year-old Ryan Richard was arrested for allegedly shooting the 17-year-old after the two got into an argument.

Richard has been arrested on one count of Second-Degree Murder.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive in Cecilia.

Richard was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.