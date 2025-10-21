(KPEL-FM) - The parents of a 10-month-old Louisiana child have been booked in the child's death, according to a report by our news partners at KATC.

Charges Filed Against the Parents

According to the arrest report for Acadia Parish, 24-year-old Jacolby Jones of Crowley was booked for second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles, while the baby's mother, Mikelle Smith, was charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Crowley Police and emergency personnel arrived on scene on Tuesday of last week at a hotel to find that the 10-month-old child was not responsive.

What the Mother Told Investigators

According to those who are investigating the case, the mother arrived home from work to find her child sleeping on a bed, but later determined the child was not responsive, and she called 911 for help. When taken to the hospital, the child had to be placed on life support.

In a report at KLFY, they have reported the following:

The child reached the hospital with severe injuries including some brain damage and in need of life support assistance, authorities said. The child died Oct. 17.

Both Jones and Smith remain in the Acadia Parish Jail. Jones' bond was set at $750,000, and Smith's bond was set at $250,000.

The couple also has two other children who were placed in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. Jones was alone with the two children before Smith arrived home from work.

