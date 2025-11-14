(KPEL News) - A bizarre and disturbing situation unfolded in Baton Rouge this week as a man was accused of stabbing a woman to death, fleeing, getting into a head-on collision on purpose, and then setting himself on fire.

The woman died Thursday during surgery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The man died on Friday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department's Public Information Office, the man accused of stabbing 23-year-old Stasy Charles to death has been identified as Steven Heinrich Jr.

The terrifying events of Thursday began with Heinrich showing up at Charles' residence, at which time, police say the man rammed his car into hers, then dragged her out of her car and repeatedly stabbed her.

He had already been in jail for domestic violence. On November 5, Charles filed a domestic violence complaint against Heinrich, and he was jailed on a charge of Battery of a Dating Partner. The man bonded out on a $2,500 bond, and he was served with a protective order. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, "Heinrich also had six out-of-state protective orders from various women."

After repeatedly stabbing Charles on Thursday, Heinrich got back into his car and drove off. Police say the man then intentionally drove his vehicle head-on into another car on Old Hammond Highway.

Once his vehicle was stopped, Heinrich then intentionally set himself on fire inside his car. Emergency personnel who showed up to the scene were able to extinguish the blaze and transport the severely injured man to a hospital. Baton Rouge Police officials say the man died Friday.

Law enforcement officials say the investigation is ongoing.

