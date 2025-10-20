SHREVEPORT, LA (KPEL)— A Shreveport man was arrested in California after several months of investigating an incident that took place in July.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Kendrick Jones allegedly beat a woman while wearing brass knuckles with two teenagers present during the violent domestic dispute.

When police arrived at a residence in the 4200 block of Henry Street on July 6th, deputies say the 16 and 17 year-olds present attempted to break up the physical altercation and both sustained injuries.

As reported by KSLA, following their investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Jones on two counts of domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and one count of battery of a dating partner with a dangerous weapon.

The Shreveport Police Department says that because of the public's tips and assistance in locating Jones in the Long Beach area, "a dangerous individual will now face justice".

They emphasized that the arrest would not have bee possible without the Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers, The SPD Warrants Unit, and the Long Beach Police Department getting him into custody.

Now, Jones will be transported back to Louisiana where he will face charges.

With it being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the department also recognizes how it continues to affect our local communities and families every day, but thankfully due to their collabrotive efforts, there is one less violent individual walking free.

