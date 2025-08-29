(KPEL News) - It's been two years since two people were shot to death in a Denver bar, and the FBI is asking for the help of people in Louisiana, as the suspect has ties to our state.

At a place called The Viking Bar in Denver, officials with the FBI say some disturbance on December 30, 2023, led to a shooting.

Four people were shot, and two of the victims died. The victims are 41-year-old Brandon Houston and 38-year-old Jason Lewis.

Who Are FBI Officials Looking For?

The person the FBI has named as the man responsible for the shooting deaths of Houston and Lewis is 55-year-old Matthew L. Johnson.

FBI officials have a murder warrant out for the man.

Could Johnson Be in Louisiana?

According to officials with the FBI, it is possible that Johnson may be in Louisiana.

Officials with the Denver FBI office say Johnson has ties in Louisiana.

There are also other areas he has been linked to, including the following places:

Sacramento, California

Chicago, Illinois

Colorado

The Denver Chief of Police, Ron Thoma,s says they are asking for everyone's help,

Despite extensive efforts, investigators have not yet located and arrested Matthew Johnson for this deadly and life-altering crime. The community is a tremendous resource in helping to solve cases and locate suspects, and it is our hope that this significant reward will lead to tips and his arrest.

There Is A Reward

The Denver office of the FBI offers a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Johnson.

If you know where Matthew Johnson can be found, you have a couple of options to give the information to the FBI.

You can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)

You can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The reward is $10,000.