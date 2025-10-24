Louisiana on List of States That Produce the Most Serial Killers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is known for our incredible food, culture, and music, but it’s also produced some of the nation’s most infamous serial killers.

Here’s why experts say that might be, and how Louisiana actually ranks compared to other states.

Derrick Todd Lee In Court (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) loading...

Louisiana’s Dark Side: A True Crime Fascination

When people think of Louisiana, they picture Mardi Gras, crawfish boils, and Cajun music, and good times. But for every bit of good that comes from our state, there’s a darker side that captures national attention, especially when it comes to true crime.

Every action has an opposite and equal reaction, right?

It’s no secret that people are fascinated by serial killers. Horror movies might make you jump, but the real-life monsters who walk among us? That’s a whole different level of terrifying.

READ MORE: The Gruesome, Terrifying Tale of Louisiana Serial Axe Murderer Clementine Barnabet

Aileen Wurnos (Photo by Florida DOC/Getty Images) loading...

Notorious Serial Killers With Louisiana Ties

Louisiana has unfortunately been home to several well-known killers, including:

Danny Rolling, “The Gainesville Ripper”

Ronald Joseph Dominique, “The Bayou Serial Killer”

Derrick Todd Lee, “The Baton Rouge Serial Killer”

Sean Vincent Gillis, “The Other Baton Rouge Serial Killer”

Nathaniel Code, “The Shreveport Serial Killer”

And just to be clear, when I say “notable” I don't say it in a way to celebrate these killers. These names are remembered only for the devastation they caused.

And those are just the ones we know about. Unsolved cases like “The Jennings 8”, a chilling series of deaths in Jefferson Davis Parish still haunt investigators and residents to this day.

READ MORE: Louisiana Serial Killer Confesses to 12 Murders Live on The Howard Stern Show

Green River Killer (Photo by Elaine Thompson-Pool/Getty Images) loading...

What Actually Defines a Serial Killer?

According to the FBI, a serial killer is someone who murders three or more people over a period longer than a month, usually with some kind of psychological or emotional pattern driving their crimes.

Many share similar backgrounds. Studies show early childhood trauma, physical or sexual abuse, neglect, emotionally distant parents, or unstable home environments, is a common thread in their lives.

Which States Produce the Most Serial Killers?

Believe it or not, serial murders are more common in some states than others. The FBI’s research, compiled by crimecapsule.com, found that Alaska ranks number one in the U.S.

Experts think the long, dark winters and isolation in Alaska might have a psychological effect that contributes to violent behavior.

Other states with high numbers of serial killers include California, Washington, and Florida.

And Louisiana?

We actually come in last on the list.

Crime Scene (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

The Good and the Bad News

The good news: Louisiana isn’t anywhere near the top when it comes to serial killer statistics.

The bad news: we still made the list of the seven states that produce the most serial killers.

Even if we’re not producing as many serial killers as other states, Louisiana’s true crime legacy is something that continues to fascinate and disturb people everywhere.

From crimecapsule.com -

"From 1989 to 2014, Louisiana averaged 13.7 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double the national average of 6.6. A number of factors combined to result in this rate of homicide."

The full list of states producing the most serial killers -

1. Alaska

2. Nevada

3. Florida

4. California

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Louisiana