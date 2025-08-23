(KPEL News) - A grand jury in Opelousas has indicted a 34-year-old man in the shocking death of his mother on June 22, 2025.

What Is Known About The Murder Case?

According to officials with the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office, the grand jury heard testimony after officers found the woman's body in a trash can.

The body was found in the trash can on Sunday, June 22, and the investigation began.

The Opelousas Police Department responded to the 900 block of Park Circle after the discovery of the body.

Who Was Arrested?

Officials in Opelousas say that witnesses on the scene said the woman's son, 34-year-old Aaron Lloyd, was allegedly telling witnesses he killed his mother.

Opelousas Police Department investigators and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say the woman's body was found in the trash. The body was that of 65-year-old Lisa Lloyd.

According to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre's Office, Aaron Lloyd admitted to authorities that he had killed his mother and stuffed her in the trash can.

How Was The Woman's Body Found?

He covered his mother's body with trash bags.

The press release from St. Landry Parish DA Pitre is as follows:

A First-Degree Murder indictment was handed down, charging 34-year-old Aaron Lloyd of Opelousas with the murder of his 65-year-old mother, Lisa Lloyd. On June 22, 2025, police officers responded to a complaint that Mr. Lloyd was making statements that detailed the killing of his mother and placing her body in a trash can outside a residence on Park Circle in Opelousas. Upon arriving at the location, officers found the remains of Ms. Lloyd in a trash can. The investigation led to the arrest of Mr. Lloyd, who admitted to law enforcement that he did in fact kill his mother, cover the body with trash bags, and then stuffed her in the trash can where her body was later found.

Police at the time said that Aaron Lloyd admitted to injecting his mother with methamphetamine and then beating her to death.

If he is convicted of First-Degree Murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Lloyd was, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office arrest report, initially arrested on the following charges:

Obstruction of justice

Failure to seek assistance

Aggravated second-degree battery

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS

After further investigation and interviews with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the charge of First-Degree Murder was added. The grand jury returned an indictment this week.

