OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on Park Circle in the city over the weekend.

Body Reportedly Found in Trash on Park Circle

According to a report by News 15, witnesses said a body was found in the trash sometime on Sunday, June 22.

Opelousas Police Launch Suspicious Death Investigation

Details are limited at this time, and investigators are working to gather the facts and piece together the circumstances surrounding the death.

Public Urged to Share Information with Investigators

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.

