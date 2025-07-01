(KPEL News) - Two Louisiana men were convicted in a jury trial of First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder after the shooting death of 20-year-old Wade Vaughn-Smith and the attempted murder of his brother, 22-year-old James Preston Vaughn.

According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office, the trial lasted eight days, and it took the jury just under two hours of deliberation to reach their verdict.

Homicide Charges Stem from 2022 St. Landry Parish Shooting

The jury convicted 21-year-old Jaden Ardoin and 23-year-old Jaimon Mason on the charges after a shooting that took place on February 15, 2022. Both men now face a mandatory sentence of life in prison on the murder charge and ten to fifty years for attempted murder.

Get our free mobile app

On that night in 2022, officials say a call came into the 911 system of shots fired and a truck being on fire in the 9000 Louisiana Highway 105 between the area of Melville and Krotz Springs.

According to the jury, they found both men guilty of shooting at the truck. The truck ended up hitting a tree and was on fire. A bullet from one gun struck and killed Wade Vaughn-Smith.

READ MORE: THE DAY FOLLOWING THE SHOOTING, WE REPORTED ON THIS SHOOTING IN OUR STORY "ONE DEAD AND ONE INJURED IN SHOOTING NEAR MELVILLE"

Driver Of The Vehicle Being Chased Shot And Killed

A 9mm handgun that was in Mason's possession was responsible for the casing found at the scene and was similar to one in the bed of the victim's truck.

As we reported back in 2022, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting incident stemmed from a flirting incident. The situation that night started at a gas station that was nearby, where Ardoin's girlfriend worked.

The two brothers, Vaughn and Vaughn-Smith, were regular customers, and Guidroz says the two would flirt with Ardoin's girlfriend. The two were asked not to do that because Ardoin was jealous. Both men agreed to stop.

READ MORE: JEALOUSY BELIEVED TO BE MOTIVE IN FATAL ST. LANDRY SHOOTING

Jealousy Prompted Chase And Fatal Shooting

On the night of the shooting, Ardoin and Mason became angry when they went inside the store and found the brothers there. Later that same night, the brothers passed Ardoin on the highway. At that point, a chase started, and bullets started flying.

Vaughn was able to grab the wheel, but then lost control. The vehicle went off the road and slammed into a tree. It burst into flames.

Vaughn was helped out of the vehicle, but Vaughn-Smith was dead in the vehicle.

Sentencing for Ardoin and Mason is scheduled for August 7.