UPDATE (10/24/25): The Opelousas Police Department says the inmate, Bryan Mickens, was located at approximately 6:30 am and taken into custody.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Opelousas Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the St. Landry Parish Jail on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 23).

Who Escaped from the St. Landry Parish Jail?

The escaped inmate's name is Bryan Mickens and his description is as follows:

Height: 6' 2"

Weight: 250 lbs

Race/Sex: Black Male

Age: 48 years old (D.O.B. 12/20/1977)

What We Know About the Escape

According to investigators, they believe Mickens may currently be in or around the Opelousas area. Officials urge anyone who sees the escaped inmate to not approach him and immediately contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911.

READ MORE: Louisiana Teen Facing 150 Felony Charges in Child Exploitation Case

Mickens was arrested after there was a hold on him in Texas and unauthorized use of a movable in St. Landry Parish, officials said. He was being held on a $2,500 bond.

How to Submit Anonymous Tips

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mickens is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.