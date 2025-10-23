CHURCH POINT, LA (KPEL) — The Louisiana Attorney General's Office has been cracking down on child predators in our state. Now, a Church Point man is facing serious charges after an investigation uncovered he was in possession of child abuse material.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested 19-year-old Nathan Keith Levy on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a tip leading them to Levy's online activity involving explicit material involving children under the age of thirteen.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security Investigations collaborated on this case, and Levy has now been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Levy faces 150 felony counts of Child Sexual Abuse Materials under the age of thirteen.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to report any suspected online child exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline.

