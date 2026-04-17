This Louisiana Buffet Is Being Called the Best in the State

LOUISIANA - From crawfish and shrimp to gumbo and fried catfish, Louisiana is packed with incredible restaurants. But every now and then, one spot rises above the rest, and right now, one buffet is getting serious attention as the best buffet in Louisiana.

And yes…people are saying it’s absolutely worth the trip.

Personally, I have yet to make the trip to try this place out, but learning more about this buffet, I'll definitely be eating there very soon.

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Why Louisiana Buffets Are A Bit Different

There’s just something special about a Louisiana buffet. It’s not just about quantity, it’s about quality, variety, and authentic Cajun and Creole food all in one place. It's something we've all come to expect in Louisiana and Acadiana, but we forget it's not like this in other states.

Louisiana’s access to fresh Gulf seafood means buffet are often stacked with crawfish, shrimp, crab, and catfish that taste like they came straight off the boat...because they actually did.

READ MORE: 5 of the Best Seafood Buffets in Louisiana Named

The Buffet Being Called The Best In Louisiana

According familydestinationsguide.com, one restaurant that keeps popping up as the best buffet in Louisiana is Louisiana Purchase Kitchen in Metairie.

Located at 8853 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie, LA, this place isn’t your typical buffet.

Instead of the usual “hit-or-miss” experience people sometimes expect, Louisiana Purchase Kitchen is known for flipping that idea completely on its head. In fact, one review even suggests it will “shatter” your expectations of buffet dining in the best way possible.

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What Makes This Louisiana Buffet So Special?

At Louisiana Purchase Kitchen, it comes down to a few key things like authenticity, quality, huge variety, and more. You’re getting real-deal Cajun and Creole dishes that a “food sitting under heat lamps all day” situation. From comfort food classics to Louisiana seafood favorites, there’s something for everyone.

Another thing people find as amazing as the food are the prices.

Monday-Thursday Lunch - $12.82

Monday-Thursday Dinner - $13.74

Friday and Saturday Lunch - $14.19

Friday and Saturday Dinner - $15.95

Sunday - $15.95

How great are these prices?

READ MORE: Top BBQ Spot in Louisiana Makes Best in America List

Is It Worth the Trip?

If you ask the gang over at familydestinationsguide.com, the answer is "Um, yeah. Why haven't you left yet?" Just make sure you show up hungry.

Read more at familydestinationsguide.com.