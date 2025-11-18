(KPEL-FM) - In this week's edition of "As the Acadiana Business World Turns," we have openings, renovations, reopenings, and more. Each of these updates involves local eateries.

Mama’s Fried Chicken Expands Into New Iberia

First, let's start with a small update on the new Mama's Fried Chicken coming to New Iberia. A post on Facebook shows the sign going up at the forthcoming location at 101 E. Admiral Doyle Drive.

Unfortunately, we still don't have an exact opening date. We just know that the restaurant is expected to open by early 2026.

It will occupy a building that was most recently home to Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken & Seafood (which re-located to Broussard) and before that was a Hardee's.

Mama's Fried Chicken has been a staple in Opelousas for years, with the flagship restaurant operating on Landry Street since 1977.

Ryan LaGrange, operator of the original Mama's Fried Chicken, told KLFY TV-10 in October that he and his family are excited to bring their brand to more of Acadiana.

“We are committed to bring Mama’s Southern hospitality to more of Acadiana,” LaGrange said. “We get so many visitors year-round telling us they wish we would open a location in their town, so our team is excited to take this next step in expanding to New Iberia.”

Corner Seafood & Wings Plans Grand Reopening

An eatery in Youngsville has made some renovations and is anxiously awaiting its grand re-opening.

Corner Seafood & Wings of Youngsville, located at 107 Centre Sarcelle Blvd Suite 710, will be holding a ribbon cutting / grand re-opening this Friday, November 21st.

Open since early 2018, the locally owned restaurant serves seafood, wings, and "a bit of everything." The menu is reasonably priced and the reviews online seem to be very positive.

Check out the menu online and give Corner Seafood & Wings of Youngsville a try soon if you haven't done so yet.

New Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Coming to Lafayette

If you've driven down Ambassador Caffery and have wondered about construction going on at the building at 3328 Ambassador Caffery, wonder no more.

It's getting renovations and a new paint job and will be resurrected as a new Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken location. (The building formerly housed a KFC, which closed this past summer.)

Interestingly enough, this is a bit of a national brand that was founded in Los Angeles in 1976. It began as a single restaurant there and has expanded across multiple states. Each store is independently owned and operated.

The menu features fried chicken, fried fish, shrimp, and classic side dishes such as red beans and rice.

We don't know an official opening date, but given that the location has operated as a fried chicken restaurant recently, one would think the renovations shouldn't take too long.