Olde Tyme Grocery Has a ‘Crabcake Poorboy’ for a Limited Time

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Olde Tyme Grocery in Lafayette isn't just a place to get a great poorboy, they're an absolute institution. Routinely voted to have the best poorboys in Louisiana, you're just not going to find a better one.

This week, Olde Tyme Grocery has Acadiana chomping at the bit with their limited time only offering, while supplies last.

How does a Crabcake Poorboy sound?

Let's talk about it...

Olde Tyme Grocery In Lafayette, Louisiana

Opened in 1982 by Glenn Murphree, Olde Tyme Grocery, located on W. St Mary Blvd by the UL campus, isn't just Acadiana famous, they've been recognized numerous times by countless websites and publication for serving the best poorboys you can ever hope to eat.

Call it a poorboy, poor boy, po-boy, po'boy, or however you want to spell it, if Olde Tyme is making it, it's going to be great.

At Olde Tyme, you'll find ham, turkey, roast beef, sausage, pastrami, and meatball poorboys as well as fried oyster poorboys and more. But, they're pretty famous for their fried shrimp poorboy.

According to Lafayette Travel, Olde Tyme says they sell about 500 fried shrimp poorboys a day.

This week, Olde Tyme has fans going crazy over their limited time offering of a Crabcake Poorboy, and I'm going a little crazy right now just thinking about eating one.

From Olde Tyme on Facebook -

"CRABCAKE POORBOY! This week's lunch special is golden-fried crab cakes piled high on fresh Langlinais French bread — dressed with mayo, crisp greens, juicy tomatoes, and our homemade remoulade sauce. A coastal classic, but Cajun-style, of course.

Available all week through Saturday until 5pm while supplies last!"

