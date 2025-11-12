Josh and Jase Find Cajun Food in England, Compare to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - UK travel vloggers and social media influencers Josh and Jase recently discovered a restaurant and pub in North Yorkshire, England that serves what they say is a Cajun shrimp po'boy.

The North Yorkshire restaurant and pub, called SO! BAR, actually has a couple of Cajun menu items, and when Josh and Jase found out about it, they had to give it a try to see how it stacked up against the genuine Acadiana food they fell in love with during their well documented trip through Louisiana.

Let's see what they thought...

Josh And Jase Try UK Cajun Poboy Screencap Via Facebook/Josh and Jase loading...

Josh And Jase Try Cajun Poboy In The UK

Earlier this year in 2025, British influencers Josh and Jase, Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke and Jason Riley, made their first trip to Louisiana to experience all of the culture and food that Bayou State has to offer.

Although their first trip to Louisiana started off a bit rocky in Shreveport, the pair eventually made their way down to South Louisiana and genuinely fell in love with the culture, people, and the food.

READ MORE: British TikTokers Josh and Jase Call Louisiana Hotel ‘Worst in America’

In many of the videos they post you'll notice Louisiana t-shirts, LSU t-shirts and jerseys, and even a

After their Louisiana trip, the two routinely posted about how much they missed it here, so when they discovered a North Yorkshire, England pub and restaurant was supposedly serving Cajun food, they immediately had to try it to see if it held up to what they had in South Louisiana.

Josh And Jase Try Cajun Food Screencap Via Facebook/Josh and Jase loading...

If I'm being honest, taking a look at the picture above of the Cajun shrimp po'boy they found in North Yorkshire, it doesn't look bad at all.

Here's the description of the Cajun po'boy via SO! BAR's menu -

"THE PO BOY - southern crumb coated king prawns, garlic butter, iceberg, perinaise".

The menu also features a Cajun Melt described as "cajun spiced chicken, melted cheddar, mayo, tomato".

OK, so it looks alright, but how does a Cajun shrimp po'boy in North Yorkshire actually taste?

READ MORE: Josh & Jase Try Boudin and Cajun Oysters in Lafayette

Jase, the foodie of the two immediately asks the right question before he takes a bite...will it be as good as the shrimp po'boy he had at Darrell’s in Lake Charles?

We obviously know the answer to this question, but Josh and Jase both agree that SO! BAR in North Yorkshire, England is doing a pretty decent job representing what a real Louisiana Cajun po'boy is supposed to be.