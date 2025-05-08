Josh & Jace Try Boudin and Cajun Oysters in Lafayette—Watch Now

British influencers Josh and Jace are officially exploring Acadiana cuisine—and yes, before you say anything, be warned that they're calling it “Bowden.”

The viral duo, known for their over-the-top reactions to American culture, has made their way to Lafayette while exploring different areas around the state of Louisiana.

They have sampled everything from boudin balls to po-boys, and now Cajun-style oysters. And according to their reactions, South Louisiana flavor does not disappoint.

From "Bowden" Balls to Oysters Loaded With Cajun Heat

In one of their latest videos, Josh and Jace pull up to the iconic Billy’s Boudin & Cracklin—a must-stop in Scott for any boudin lover. They didn't just stop to look; they went all in, trying boudin links and the fan-favorite pepper jack-stuffed boudin balls.

"Look what we drove past in Louisiana, should we go in and try?" they asked followers in their post.

Fans already knew the answer—and the video confirms it: they tried it, they loved it, and yes, they still pronounce it “Bowden.”

Cajun Oysters Blow Them Away

Their food crawl continued with a stop to try authentic Cajun oysters for the first time. Josh and Jace sampled the Holly Beach Slammer and NOLA-style oysters, and their reactions said it all—mouthfuls of flavor, spice, and buttery perfection.

“WOW!! These were incredible,” they captioned the video on Facebook. But the real question: could their taste buds handle the heat?

What’s Next for Josh & Jace in Louisiana?

As their Louisiana adventure continues, followers are eager to see what spot they’ll try next. From plate lunches to more cracklins and crawfish, Acadiana is ready to show them everything we’ve got—one local spot at a time.

Catch the full videos on their socials and stay tuned… because there’s no telling what they’ll mispronounce (or fall in love with) next.