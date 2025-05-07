Josh & Jase Are Coming to Lafayette—Locals Flood Them With Food Recs

British travel influencers Josh and Jase, known for their viral U.S. food adventures and sometimes hilarious but mostly charming takes on American culture, are officially setting their sights on Lafayette, Louisiana—and locals are ready.

In a recent Facebook post, the duo asked followers where they should eat once they arrive in Lafayette.

What followed was a flood of passionate, and often funny, food suggestions from local residents eager to showcase the best of Acadiana cuisine.

Food Favorites and Cajun Must-Stops

While the post focused on Lafayette, many fans were quick to point out that the best boudin, cracklins, and Cajun eats might require a little detour. Scott’s famous Billy’s Boudin & Cracklin was by far the most recommended stop, especially for their pepper jack stuffed boudin balls.

Other hot suggestions included:

Hot Food Express for the Bang Bang Shrimp

for the Bang Bang Shrimp Pop’s Poboys and Judice Inn in Lafayette

and in Lafayette Don’s Specialty Meats and The Best Stop in Scott

and in Scott Laura’s 2 , T-Coon’s , and Hub City Diner for plate lunches

, , and for plate lunches Bon Temps Grill and Dwight’s for Cajun brunch and crawfish

and for Cajun brunch and crawfish Uncle T’s in Scott for chargrilled oysters and gator po'boys

And of course, more than a few locals suggested drive-thru margaritas and warned the British visitors to pack their rain boots for our flood-prone streets.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

More Than Just Food

Josh and Jase, formally known as Joshua Cauldwell-Clarke and Jason Riley, are no strangers to viral food moments and places like Lafayette with small-town charm.

Their current Louisiana road trip has already gained traction online, and Acadiana residents are hopeful their city will be the one to make a lasting impression—with good food, Cajun hospitality, and maybe a few boudin balls along the way.

We're locked into Josh & Jase's social media channels as they continue their Louisiana journey—because if the comments are any indication, Lafayette’s got quite the culinary adventure in store for these two.

What do you think they'll try first: a swamp tour or a plate lunch?