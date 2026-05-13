(Grand Coteau, LA) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his narcotics officers, along with members of the SWAT team, were able to intercept marijuana during a drug transaction.

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Officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office say they arrested 23-year-old Dylan Maleek Jones of St. Martinville on the following:

One Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I

Dylan Maleek Jones St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Intercepts 15 Pounds of Marijuana

At the scene, narcotics detectives recovered 15 pounds of marijuana and thwarted the drug deal.

Sheriff Guidroz says their coordinated effort began with intelligence gathering when they learned of the upcoming transaction. They combined forces with the SWAT team members for a takedown of Jones.

The estimated street value of the drugs is between $15,000 and $30,000. Sheriff Guidroz says the effort by all was coordinated, and they were able to intercept the drugs in the Grand Coteau area.

Suspect in St. Landry Parish Marijuana Bust Feels Humbled

Guidroz said,

Such was the swift and choreographed movement of the personal involved, the suspect was later heard to say, 'Y’all humbled me.' This represents the determination of the men and women dedicated to eradicate illegal narcotic sales from our parish.

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How to Report Drug Activity in St. Landry Parish

Sheriff Guidroz says his detectives and deputies will continue to crack down on drug sales in St. Landry Parish.

If you know of any drug activity, you can report it to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office by calling 337-948-6516. You can also anonymously call the Crime Stoppers line at 337-948-TIPS (8477) or by using the P3 app on any mobile device. If your information leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward.