(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police need the public's help after a pedestrian was struck and killed in St. Mary Parish Monday morning.

What Officials Know about a Fatal Hit-and-Run in St. Mary Parish

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Monique Lavergne, the fatal incident happened at around 6:30 Monday.

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She says their preliminary investigation reveals that they believe the victim, 26-year-old Brea Paul of Patterson, was walking on Louisiana Highway 182.

The Victim Who Died in a Hit-and-Run in St. Mary Parish Was Walking on the Shoulder

Paul was not walking in the roadway, but rather on the shoulder of the roadway, when she was struck by a vehicle that State Police officials say just kept on going.

Lavergane says they do not know what direction the sedan was heading when it left, but they do know the fatal incident happened on Louisiana Highway 182 near Field Road.

The search continues for information about this vehicle that fled the scene.

Lavergne says Paul's injuries were severe, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the hit-and-run.

As is typical with a fatality case, the Louisiana State police had samples taken for routine toxicology testing. The search for information on what happened continues.

Louisiana State Police Officials Need Help Finding This Hit-and-Run Driver

If you have information because you were in that area, or if you have valuable, usable information for troopers, you are asked to call the local Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.

Did you know you can also report information anonymously by filing a report on the website, or by calling the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center Hotline number at 800-434-8007.