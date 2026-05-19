Church Point Man Jailed for Alleged Assault of a Juvenile
(Church Point, LA) - Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and the Church Point Police Department have arrested a 58-year-old Church Point man on a variety of charges relating to the sexual assault of a juvenile under the age of 13.
Charges Filed Against Church Point Man
According to officials with the Acadia Sheriff's Office, the combined charges have led to a bond being set at $1.8 million for Donald Ray Cormier Senior of Church Point.
Allegations Detailed by Investigators
The allegations include the following:
- First Degree Rape
- Aggravated Crimes Against Nature
- Cruelty to a Juvenile
According to officials, crimes were allegedly committed in both jurisdictions, so each agency filed its own charges. The crimes allegedly happened with a child under 13-years-old.
The press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office also shared the following,
During the investigation, it was determined that a family member had sexually assaulted the juvenile victim.
The Church Point Police Department shared the following in their press release:
Further investigation is continuing by the Church Point Police Department as investigation has revealed incidents involving other victims.
Cormier remains in the Acadia Parish Jail.
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