(Church Point, LA) - Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and the Church Point Police Department have arrested a 58-year-old Church Point man on a variety of charges relating to the sexual assault of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Charges Filed Against Church Point Man

According to officials with the Acadia Sheriff's Office, the combined charges have led to a bond being set at $1.8 million for Donald Ray Cormier Senior of Church Point.

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Allegations Detailed by Investigators

The allegations include the following:

First Degree Rape

Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

Cruelty to a Juvenile

According to officials, crimes were allegedly committed in both jurisdictions, so each agency filed its own charges. The crimes allegedly happened with a child under 13-years-old.

The press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office also shared the following,

During the investigation, it was determined that a family member had sexually assaulted the juvenile victim.

The Church Point Police Department shared the following in their press release:

Further investigation is continuing by the Church Point Police Department as investigation has revealed incidents involving other victims.

Cormier remains in the Acadia Parish Jail.