(Ville Platte) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff is asking people to reach out to them if they gave money or anything else to a woman who was allegedly soliciting on behalf of a shooting victim's family.

It's bad enough when a family must deal with the untimely death of a loved one, and it's more heartbreaking that someone would allegedly take advantage of that situation to profit from it.

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A Fatal Shooting Takes the Life of an Evangeline Parish Teen

Javion Semien, a 15-year-old on his way to football practice, was senselessly murdered when he was shot to death on Monday, May 4. Officials at the time said they had a 17-year-old in custody, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Evangeline Sheriff Asks People to Come Forward If They Gave Money to Elizabeth Serie.

According to law enforcement officials, the family of Semien says they are not working with Elizabeth Serie, and she is not working on their behalf to raise funds for them.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory noted on a Facebook post that they want anyone who has given anything to this woman to come forward. He also added that no one should give any money or other items to Elizabeth Serie.

If you have given anything to this woman, then you are asked to call and speak to Detective Tyla Godeaux with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office. Their number is 337-363-2161.

One post on a Facebook page on Tuesday was questioning this woman's relationship to the family. If you did give money to this woman, please report it to law enforcement so they can take appropriate action.