(KPEL News) - A young Texas woman who was unrestrained slammed into the back of a Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle, and the crash claimed her life.

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Monique Lavergene with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the crash happened Friday afternoon on Louisiana Highway 190 near Jenning Road.

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According to the preliminary investigation, the young woman was driving her car westbound on the highway near Jennings Road, and so was the commercial vehicle.

Officials say Courtney Hodge of Texas was driving behind the commercial vehicle, and when the vehicle began to slow down, she did not. Her vehicle struck the rear of the commercial vehicle, and the woman was unrestrained.

Hodge was severely injured, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

As is routine in a fatal crash investigation, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA STATE POLICE NEEDS HELP SOLVING A HIT-AND-RUN CASE IN ST. MARY PARISH

Reminders from the Louisiana State Police About Safe Driving Practices

Louisiana State Police wants to remind drivers that distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes in our state.

Officials want all drivers to remember to stay alert to all driving conditions around them while driving.

Louisiana law mandates that anyone in a vehicle must be buckled up.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to officials.