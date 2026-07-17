Another Road Closure Hits Upper Lafayette — Gourmet Road at Prejean Closes for Two Weeks

Another Road Closure Hits Upper Lafayette — Gourmet Road at Prejean Closes for Two Weeks

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LAFAYETTE, La. - Drivers in the Carencro/Upper Lafayette area are already dealing with construction on I-49 that has been altering commutes depending on the day. Now, there is another road closure that may cause some to change up their driving habits over the next few days.

READ MORE: The Most Googled Questions About Lafayette, Louisiana, Answered

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has announced the scheduled road closure of Gourmet Road at its intersection with Prejean Road for Monday, July 20 through August 3, 2026.

Lafayette Consolidated Government
Lafayette Consolidated Government

Why Gourmet Road Is Closing: The Prejean Road Flood Resilience Project

The road closure is necessary so crews can install drainage infrastructure as part of the Prejean Road Flood Resilience Project.

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Detour Routes for the Gourmet Road Closure

The detour routes are as follows:

  • Desoto Road
  • W. Gloria Switch Road
  • N. University Avenue
  • Prejean Road
Lafayette Consolidated Government
Lafayette Consolidated Government

LCG urges motorists to proceed with caution through the work zones.

10 Driving Questions Every Good Driver in Louisiana Should Be Able to Answer Correctly

Driving, hopefully you are not doing that while you're doing this. Because that would disqualify you under the "good driver" aspect of our quiz. Here's what we have. We have created 10 multiple-choice questions based on the Louisiana Driver's Manual. They are about basic driver knowledge and behind-the-wheel problem-solving. The correct answers are revealed after the tenth question.

Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells

Filed Under: Carencro, Lafayette, road closure, road construction
Categories: Lafayette News

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