LAFAYETTE, La. - Drivers in the Carencro/Upper Lafayette area are already dealing with construction on I-49 that has been altering commutes depending on the day. Now, there is another road closure that may cause some to change up their driving habits over the next few days.

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Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has announced the scheduled road closure of Gourmet Road at its intersection with Prejean Road for Monday, July 20 through August 3, 2026.

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Why Gourmet Road Is Closing: The Prejean Road Flood Resilience Project

The road closure is necessary so crews can install drainage infrastructure as part of the Prejean Road Flood Resilience Project.

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Detour Routes for the Gourmet Road Closure

The detour routes are as follows:

Desoto Road

W. Gloria Switch Road

N. University Avenue

Prejean Road

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LCG urges motorists to proceed with caution through the work zones.