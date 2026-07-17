Another Road Closure Hits Upper Lafayette — Gourmet Road at Prejean Closes for Two Weeks
LAFAYETTE, La. - Drivers in the Carencro/Upper Lafayette area are already dealing with construction on I-49 that has been altering commutes depending on the day. Now, there is another road closure that may cause some to change up their driving habits over the next few days.
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Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has announced the scheduled road closure of Gourmet Road at its intersection with Prejean Road for Monday, July 20 through August 3, 2026.
Why Gourmet Road Is Closing: The Prejean Road Flood Resilience Project
The road closure is necessary so crews can install drainage infrastructure as part of the Prejean Road Flood Resilience Project.
Detour Routes for the Gourmet Road Closure
The detour routes are as follows:
- Desoto Road
- W. Gloria Switch Road
- N. University Avenue
- Prejean Road
LCG urges motorists to proceed with caution through the work zones.
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Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells