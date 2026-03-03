SCOTT, La. (KPEL-FM) - Roadwork is set to begin soon in Scott.

Timeline and Expected Duration

The City of Scott says reconstruction and overlay work on the I-10 South Frontage Road between Mills Street and Park West Drive is scheduled to start Monday, March 9, 2026, weather permitting.

The project includes a full roadway reconstruction followed by a new asphalt overlay.

Traffic Closures and Detour Information

Drivers should be aware that the I-10 South Frontage Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately 30 days during construction. Detours will be posted. Construction signage and flashing message boards will go up about seven days before work begins and will remain in place until the project is complete.

Project Scope and Contact Information

The overall project is expected to last about 60 days, depending on weather conditions.

Anyone with questions can contact Scott City Hall at 337-233-1130.