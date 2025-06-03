LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Drivers in the Acadiana area are used to having to adjust their commute due to road closures and construction projects.

We've got a couple of updates that you will want to be aware of, especially if you travel daily in the Broussard/Youngsville area.

Major Youngsville Thoroughfare Opening Up Wednesday, June 4

Officials in Youngsville have announced that the Broussard/Youngsville connector will officially open on Wednesday, June 4, which should help improve traffic flow and access between the two growing cities.

More Construction in Store for Youngsville

However, there will be more construction on the horizon. As this new stretch of road opens, another will close.

Youngsville Highway will temporarily close from Heart D Farm to Fortune Road for approximately 90 to 120 days. This kicks off the next phase of the Youngsville Highway widening project, which will expand that roadway to 4-5 lanes and significantly improve long-term traffic capacity.

Where Will the Alternate Routes Be in Youngsville?

Alternate Routes will include:

Fortune Road to Bonin Road to Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Broussard/Youngsville Connector to W Fairfield Dr to South Bernard Rd to Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Youngsville officials say they timed this work to coincide with the summer break, which typically has lower traffic due to school being out.

[CLICK ON IMAGE TO ENLARGE]

Southbound Lane Closure in 600 Block of Jefferson Street to Begin June 5

Lafayette's Consolidated Government's Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department has announced a temporary closure of the southbound lane in the 600 block of Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette beginning Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The lane is expected to remain closed through Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Why is One Lane of Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette Closing?

The closure is necessary to accommodate roof replacement work at the Acadiana Center for the Arts building located at 101 W Vermilion Street. A roofing contractor needs to position equipment in the southbound travel lane to safely load and unload materials during the project.

The northbound lane of Jefferson Street will remain open to traffic.

Detour Routes During Downtown Lafayette Construction

Southbound motorists and those traveling eastbound or westbound on Vermilion Street will be detoured around the closure using the following route:

E. Vermilion Street

Polk Street

E. Main Street

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area and follow posted detour signs.

[CLICK ON MAP TO ENLARGE]

