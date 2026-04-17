VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) – There are plenty of great getaways in Louisiana if you know where to look. And, while it's not the largest state and doesn't have the biggest cities, Louisiana does have some beautiful land, great hiking and fishing opportunities, and more.

One small town in South Louisiana, however, is being praised as "One Of Louisiana's Best-Kept Secrets." And while those of us in the Acadiana area know it well, folks from outside the region may not be as familiar.

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Delcambre: A Gulf Coast Fishing Town and Hidden Gem

According to Islands.com, the shrimp capital of Louisiana, Delcambre, is one of our best-kept secrets. But what makes it one?

"Here, locals and tourists alike can score fresh-from-the-sea fare, like shrimp, oysters, and crabs," the site noted. "They can also enjoy incredible local produce and meats grown and raised on the edges of the rich and fertile Atchafalaya Delta, which is home to America's largest swamp that's a diverse southern gem and a total paradise for wildlife lovers."

Along with the great seafood, Delcambre is also a great artists' destination and fishing hotspot. If you're taking a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, there are certainly much worse options out there.

The Shrimp Festival: A Louisiana Bucket List Item

Locals already know that August in Delcambre means one thing: The Delcambre Shrimp Festival. It’s five full days of music, food, pageantry, and carnival rides. Thousands descend on this little town for what has become one of the region’s premier Cajun festivals.

There’s a shrimp cook-off, of course, plus a beauty pageant and nonstop live music. It’s family-friendly but very Cajun, and it’s about as “only in Louisiana” as you can get.

A Perfect Weekend Getaway (and It’s Just Down the Road)

Delcambre is also just a short drive from iconic Louisiana destinations like Avery Island—home of the McIlhenny family’s famous Tabasco sauce. Between Tabasco tours, the lush gardens of Jungle Gardens, and local eats from New Iberia to Erath, you can easily make a long weekend of it. Pack a cooler (you’ll want to bring some seafood home), a fishing rod, and maybe some dancing shoes.

Delcambre may be one of Louisiana’s best-kept secrets, but if you’re from around here, you don’t need to keep it that way.