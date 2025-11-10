Louisiana Wins ‘State of the Year’ in Recent JRNY America Travel Awards

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Have you ever heard of the JRNY America Travel Awards? Well, if not, they're a huge deal when it comes to tourism in America, and Louisiana has just won not 1, but 3 JRNY America Travel Awards including the big one, "State of the Year".

Let's take a look at why...

What Are The JRNY America Travel Awards?

The JRNY American Awards are organized by the travel‑publication JRNY Magazine, based in the UK, and focuses on the U.S. tourism industry including destinations, experiences, organizations, conservation, etc.

The awards are judged by a panel of travel‑industry experts, including authors, editors, tour operators, destination managers and more.

For the 2025 JRNY America Travel, Louisiana won three out of the 11 awards for tourism.

Louisiana Win State Of The Year Award From JRNY America

At the 2025 JRNY America Awards in London this past October, Louisiana emerged as the biggest winner of the night, landing 3 out of 11 awards including the major award, "State of the Year".

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser praised the recognition as further proof that Louisiana’s cultural richness and accessibility are drawing visitors from around the world. 'We’ve always said there’s nowhere quite like Louisiana – and the world is taking notice.'

According to the JRNY America Awards committee, the winners and tourism destinations demonstrate excellence in tourism through innovation, sustainability, and visitor satisfaction.

The 3 awards Louisiana has won are:

State of the Year: Louisiana.

Best Food City: New Orleans.

Best New Tourism Initiative: The “Amtrak Mardi Gras Service”.

Read more over at jrnymag.com.