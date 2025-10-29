Watch 4 People Commit the Worst Gumbo Atrocities You’ll Ever See

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - We didn't invent gumbo in Louisiana, but it can be argued that we've absolutely perfected it. The bottom line is, there's just a right way and a wrong way, and I'm not even talking about putting tomatoes in gumbo.

No, what I'm talking about goes way past putting tomatoes in gumbo. What I'm talking about is a video where people who seriously shouldn't be cooking gumbo unfortunately do, and it's had me disturbed for two straight days.

I invite you to experience just how wrong things can go when people who believe they know what they're doing try and cook what they think is gumbo.

Also I'm sorry for the emotions this about to stir up in you...

White Vs Black Gumbo Cook-Off

Gumbo YouTube Via Cocoa Butter loading...

What initially caught my attention was the title of the video "White vs Black: We Try Each Other's Gumbo".

You've probably seen many videos like this recently with foods like BBQ, Mac and Cheese, and many other different foods, and the videos are always entertaining and really funny. That's why I unfortunately clicked on this one about gumbo.

The description to the video reads -

A Cajun White chef and a Southern Black chef are going head-to-head in this cooking showdown! ? This time, the challenge is Gumbo — and you know everyone’s got strong opinions on gumbo! Who’s taking the crown in this Southern classic?

The first red flag is that, the two white people participating in this gumbo challenge are from Idaho and South Carolina, so I'm not sure where anything Cajun comes in to play here.

One of the other gumbo chefs is from Houston, but I'm not sure where the 4th woman is from. I will admit, the woman cooking the 4th bowl of gumbo seems to come the closest to a gumbo I'd actually try, but there are still a few problems with it as you'll see.

How Not To Cook Gumbo YouTube Via Cocoa Butter loading...

You see that bowl of food above? Would you even believe me if I told you this woman thinks that it's a bowl of shrimp gumbo that she's cooked?

She claims that a co-worker, who is from Louisiana, told her how to make roux. I refuse to believe this.

It looks more like a dip if it looks like anything. She can call it whatever she wants, just don't call it gumbo because, gumbo it is not.

OK, I had some hope for the next guy's gumbo because he's from Houston, Texas. I mean, he's had to come across some real Louisiana gumbo at some point in his life being that he lives pretty close right?

Wrong.

Gumbo From Texas YouTube Via Cocoa Butter loading...

Where's the roux? It's just a bowl of what looks like shredded chicken. Did he cook all of the roux into the meat?

The next guy from South Carolina doesn't do any better as you'll see. He claims he got his gumbo recipe from his grandmother. I'm sure she was a fantastic lady, but the recipe includes sweet peppers and tomatoes. His gumbo also comes out looking like a bowl of oil and butter.

The saving grace, kind of, comes with the 4th contestant who at least cooks something that sort of resembles a bowl of gumbo. Her roux is a little light but it has some dark color to it.

So, if you've ever been upset because you cooked a bad pot of gumbo, feel better because there's no way possible you cooked anything as bad as these 4 people have.

