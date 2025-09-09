9 Louisiana Cajun Inspired Girl Scout Cookie Flavors That Need to Be Made
Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - When it comes to the start of a new year, we all look forward to a lot of different things.
We look forward to the promise of what a new year holds, good luck, hopefully good fortune and health, and obviously Girl Scout Cookie Season.
Dreams of the promise of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, and more begin to fill our every thought as per-orders begin to pile in every January.
This got us thinking...what if Louisiana came up with our very own Cajun Girl Scout Cookie flavors?
We've got a lot of delicious desserts in Acadiana, and many of them could make some scrumptious, and really fun, Girl Scout Cookies.
Louisiana Cajun Girl Scout Cookies
From King Cake to Steen's Syrup, Bananas Foster to Bread Pudding, so many of our Cajun and Creole desserts would translate fantastically into some amazing Girl Scout Cookies.
Don't believe us? Check out these Louisiana Cajun Girl Scout concoctions we've dreamed up!
We will begin taking orders, January 1, 2026.
Not really...but maybe hopefully, and also never gonna happen.
READ MORE: Lafayette, Louisiana Once Again Named America's Happiest City
All jokes aside, there are some legitimately delicious ideas here!
1. Zydeco Zest - Citrus-infused sugar cookies with a tangy lemon-lime glaze that pops like a festival.
2. Cane Syrup Swirls - Golden cookies drizzled with Louisiana cane syrup for a rich, sweet finish.
3. Mardi Gras Macaroons - Coconut cookies dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with Mardi Gras colors.
READ MORE: 7 Things Only People From Louisiana Can Truly Understand
4. Pontchartrain Puffs - Light, airy cookies with hints of almond and powdered sugar, named after Lake Pontchartrain.
5. Spicy Cajun Snaps - A sweet-and-spicy ginger snap with a little kick of cayenne or cinnamon heat.
6. Bananas Foster Bites - Caramel-banana cookies with a touch of rum flavoring (kid-safe, of course).
7. Bayou Pecan Sandies - Crunchy pecan shortbread cookies with a hint of cane syrup.
READ MORE: Louisiana's 8 Most Rare and Unique Cajun and Creole Dishes
8. Beignet Puffs - Light, powdered sugar–coated cookies that taste like a French Quarter beignet.
9. Cafe Au Lait Creams - Coffee-flavored sandwich cookies filled with a sweet milk cream.