9 Louisiana Cajun Inspired Girl Scout Cookie Flavors That Need to Be Made

Lafayette, Louisiana - When it comes to the start of a new year, we all look forward to a lot of different things.

We look forward to the promise of what a new year holds, good luck, hopefully good fortune and health, and obviously Girl Scout Cookie Season.

Dreams of the promise of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, and more begin to fill our every thought as per-orders begin to pile in every January.

This got us thinking...what if Louisiana came up with our very own Cajun Girl Scout Cookie flavors?

We've got a lot of delicious desserts in Acadiana, and many of them could make some scrumptious, and really fun, Girl Scout Cookies.

Louisiana Cajun Girl Scout Cookies

From King Cake to Steen's Syrup, Bananas Foster to Bread Pudding, so many of our Cajun and Creole desserts would translate fantastically into some amazing Girl Scout Cookies.

Don't believe us? Check out these Louisiana Cajun Girl Scout concoctions we've dreamed up!

We will begin taking orders, January 1, 2026.

Not really...but maybe hopefully, and also never gonna happen.

All jokes aside, there are some legitimately delicious ideas here!

1. Zydeco Zest - Citrus-infused sugar cookies with a tangy lemon-lime glaze that pops like a festival.

zydeco zest

2. Cane Syrup Swirls - Golden cookies drizzled with Louisiana cane syrup for a rich, sweet finish.

Cane Syrup Swirls

3. Mardi Gras Macaroons - Coconut cookies dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with Mardi Gras colors.

Mardi Gras Macarons



4. Pontchartrain Puffs - Light, airy cookies with hints of almond and powdered sugar, named after Lake Pontchartrain.

pontchartrain puffs

5. Spicy Cajun Snaps - A sweet-and-spicy ginger snap with a little kick of cayenne or cinnamon heat.

spicy cajun snaps

6. Bananas Foster Bites - Caramel-banana cookies with a touch of rum flavoring (kid-safe, of course).

bananas foster bites

7. Bayou Pecan Sandies - Crunchy pecan shortbread cookies with a hint of cane syrup.

bayou pecan sandies

8. Beignet Puffs - Light, powdered sugar–coated cookies that taste like a French Quarter beignet.

beignet puffs

9. Cafe Au Lait Creams - Coffee-flavored sandwich cookies filled with a sweet milk cream.

cafe au lait creams