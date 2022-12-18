What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?
Christmas is just one week away and it was discussed at length what is Santa's favorite cookie.
After discussing it with the kiddos we came to the agreement that Santa likes chocolate chip cookies the best. Now, I think that my kids just like chocolate chip cookies and hope to be able to snag a few before they go to bed on Christmas Eve.
But with the discussion of cookies I wanted to know what the most searched cookie was in Louisiana at this time of the year, and to my surprise Google has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.
Do you know what is Louisiana's most searched Christmas Cookie?
It seems that Louisiana residents searched for Gingerbread cookies the most.
So here is a list of the most searched cookies by state:
Alabama: Polish Christmas
Alaska: Sugar cookies
Arizona: Mexican Christmas
Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas
California: Mini Christmas
Colorado: Snowball
Connecticut: Italian Christmas
Delaware: Italian Christmas
District of Columbia: Gingerbread
Florida: Christmas Butter
Georgia: Gingerbread
Hawaii: Ube Christmas
Idaho: Sugar cookies
Illinois: Christmas bar
Indiana: Mexican Wedding
Iowa: Spritz
Kansas: Hot chocolate
Kentucky: Royal icing
Louisiana: Gingerbread
Maine: Italian
Maryland: German
Massachusetts: Linzer
Michigan: Polish Christmas
Minnesota: Peanut butter blossoms
Mississippi: Gingerbread
Missouri: Red Velvet
Montana: Gingerbread
Nebraska: Peanut butter blossoms
Nevada: Peanut butter Christmas
New Hampshire: Candy cane
New Jersey: Italian Christmas
New Mexico: Sugar cookies
New York: Italian Christmas
North Carolina: Moravian Cookies
North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas
Oregon: Gingerbread
Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas
South Carolina: Gingerbread
South Dakota: Christmas sugar
Tennessee: Christmas bar
Texas: Springerle
Utah: Candy Cane
Vermont: Gingerbread
Virginia: Christmas Bar
Washington: Christmas Bar
West Virginia: Mexican Wedding
Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming: Sugar cookies