What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?

Christmas is just one week away and it was discussed at length what is Santa's favorite cookie.

After discussing it with the kiddos we came to the agreement that Santa likes chocolate chip cookies the best. Now, I think that my kids just like chocolate chip cookies and hope to be able to snag a few before they go to bed on Christmas Eve.

But with the discussion of cookies I wanted to know what the most searched cookie was in Louisiana at this time of the year, and to my surprise Google has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.

Do you know what is Louisiana's most searched Christmas Cookie?

It seems that Louisiana residents searched for Gingerbread cookies the most.

So here is a list of the most searched cookies by state:

Alabama: Polish Christmas

Alaska: Sugar cookies

Arizona: Mexican Christmas

Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas

California: Mini Christmas

Colorado: Snowball

Connecticut: Italian Christmas

Delaware: Italian Christmas

District of Columbia: Gingerbread

Florida: Christmas Butter

Georgia: Gingerbread

Hawaii: Ube Christmas

Idaho: Sugar cookies

Illinois: Christmas bar

Indiana: Mexican Wedding

Iowa: Spritz

Kansas: Hot chocolate

Kentucky: Royal icing

Louisiana: Gingerbread

Maine: Italian

Maryland: German

Massachusetts: Linzer

Michigan: Polish Christmas

Minnesota: Peanut butter blossoms

Mississippi: Gingerbread

Missouri: Red Velvet

Montana: Gingerbread

Nebraska: Peanut butter blossoms

Nevada: Peanut butter Christmas

New Hampshire: Candy cane

New Jersey: Italian Christmas

New Mexico: Sugar cookies

New York: Italian Christmas

North Carolina: Moravian Cookies

North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas

Oregon: Gingerbread

Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas

South Carolina: Gingerbread

South Dakota: Christmas sugar

Tennessee: Christmas bar

Texas: Springerle

Utah: Candy Cane

Vermont: Gingerbread

Virginia: Christmas Bar

Washington: Christmas Bar

West Virginia: Mexican Wedding

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming: Sugar cookies

