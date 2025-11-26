(KPEL-FM) - Whether you are just putting Christmas lights up and realize some strands are broken, or you have things in storage that it's time to get rid of because they are broken, Lafayette Consolidated Government has a Christmas Light Recycling Program.

The program offered by LCG offers a safe and environmentally friendly way to dispose of lights that are past their prime.

Why Christmas Lights Shouldn’t Go in the Trash

You may not have known, but lights shouldn't just be thrown in the trash. Most people may not even give it a second thought and just put broken, used, and no longer usable strands of light in the trash, but there are reasons why you shouldn't.

Environmental Benefits for Lafayette by Recycling Christmas Lights

Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Manager Bess Foret says,

If you want to recycle holiday lights, remember, light strands are made with materials and components that require specialized recycling facilities, and the lights do not belong in the green curbside cart. By recycling holiday lights, residents help better manage resources and prevent these lights from spending years decomposing in a landfill.

Complete List of Christmas Light Drop-Off Locations

The following are the places where you can dispose of strand lights:

Acadiana Park Nature Station: 1205 E. Alexander Street

1205 E. Alexander Street Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center: 410 Dugas Road

410 Dugas Road City Hall: 705 W. University Avenue

705 W. University Avenue East Regional Library: 215 La Neuville Road

215 La Neuville Road Main Library: 301 W. Congress Street

301 W. Congress Street South Regional Library: 6101 Johnston Street

6101 Johnston Street West Regional Library: 501 Old Spanish Trail

501 Old Spanish Trail Comeaux Recreation Center: 411 W. Bluebird Drive

411 W. Bluebird Drive Dupuis Recreation Center: 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road

1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road Heymann Recreation Center: 1500 S. Orange Street

1500 S. Orange Street Robicheaux Recreation Center: 1919 Eraste Landry Road

1919 Eraste Landry Road Girard Recreation Center: 500 Girard Park Drive

500 Girard Park Drive Acadiana Campground: 1201 E. Alexander Street

So, when one or more of the lights on a strand have gone out, you can drop them off at any of the above spots, and LCG will handle them properly.

What Lafayette’s Christmas Lights Recycling Program Accepts

The locations will be able to accept strands of light from now through January 11, 2026. Any string lights will be accepted at the donation locations, but none of the packing, including cardboard, paper, styrofoam, or plastic, should be deposited into the receptacles.