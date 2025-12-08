Here’s the Real Phone Number for Kids to Call Santa Claus

(KMDL-FM) - If your kids are getting excited for Christmas, or if they just need a little reminder that Santa is listening, you can actually call Santa Claus this holiday season. Yes, the big man in red has a working phone number, and thousands of families across Louisiana dial it every year to add extra Christmas magic to their homes.

Why Kids Love Calling Santa

Hearing Santa’s voice makes the holiday feel real. Whether your little ones are anxiously waiting for presents or just enjoying the season’s magic, calling Santa Claus creates a fun memory the whole family can share. It’s especially great for younger kids who still believe wholeheartedly in the Christmas spirit.

Santa’s Hotline: The Number to Call

While the call goes to voicemail (he’s pretty busy this time of year), kids can leave their names, wish lists, and any special messages they want Santa to hear. Parents say it’s one of the easiest ways to spark holiday excitement and keep little ones engaged in the Christmas countdown.

Santa’s official hotline is 980-447-2682. When you call, you’ll hear a jolly, prerecorded greeting straight from the North Pole. Santa reminds children to be kind, listen to their parents, and of course, leave out cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.

From talktosanta.com -

"No matter where you are in the world, you can reach Santa. His hotline is open 24 hours a day, covering all 22 different time zones. Whether it's morning or night, Santa is always ready to listen."

Standard long-distance rates may apply depending on your phone carrier.

For a quick dose of Christmas joy, especially here in Acadiana, give Santa a call. It’s a simple holiday tradition that never gets old.