Watch Santa and His Reindeer on a Live Cam

If your children are like mine then they are super excited about Christmas and Santa making his way to the great state of Louisiana.



I remembered that you can track Santa on the NORAD cam on Christmas Eve but when I came across this live webcam from the North Pole I was secretly surprised and a little giddy. As I searched the website I realized that you can watch this live cam 24/7.

The website is free to join however you can donate to unlock some of the other videos that are on the site. Some of the extra videos include Bedtime stories with Santa, Santa showing off the first snowfall of the year, and there is even a video from when he took off on Christmas Eve last year in 2020. Sometimes Santa even makes a stop to visit with the Reindeer too.

There is even a way to add your child’s name to the nice list this year for Santa. While it is still a few weeks away from Christmas Day this live cam is sure to keep the kiddos occupied for at least a few days.

