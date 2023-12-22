We do everything a little different here in Acadiana, even Christmas. Sure, the traditional Christmas stories about Rudolph and Santa are great, but we've got our own Cajun Christmas stories books about Cajun folklore that are way better.

Vermilionville Historic Village, Louisiana, USA Tim Graham/Getty Images loading...

Cajun Books and Tales

One of our favorite places in Acadiana is Vermilionville. It truly is a living history of our Cajun culture.

Vermilionville is also a fantastic place to shop for some incredibly unique, local gifts this Christmas. Here, we've gathered eight Cajun books available in the gift shop at Vermilionville that would make great presents for anyone on your list this Christmas.

This is just a small look at what Vermilionville has to offer. There are many more books and gifts available.

The Vermilionville gift shop is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.