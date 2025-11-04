What Cajuns Really Eat for Thanksgiving

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - As Thanksgiving nears, we start to get pretty excited about fried turkey, rice dressing, smothered green beans and more that will be enjoyed in homes across Acadiana. In Louisiana, Thanksgiving isn’t just a holiday, it’s a celebration of love on a plate.

Better Homes & Gardens published what they call a “Cajun Thanksgiving” menu, and some of their picks have us raising a few eyebrows.

Better Homes’ “Cajun Thanksgiving” Menu: The Highlights

Here’s the menu Better Homes & Gardens laid out as a “traditional Cajun Thanksgiving” meal:

Appetizer: Cajun-Stuffed Baby Sweet Peppers

Side: Mama’s Candied Yams

Side: Homemade Green Bean Salad

Side: Skillet Corn Bread

Main: Bacon-Wrapped Turkey

Dessert: Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Praline Topping

Bonus Dessert: French Market Beignets

Look, we can't be mad at some of these, like a bacon-wrapped turkey, candied yams, or corn bread because, basically it sounds delicious and you're likely to find these at some Thanksgiving meals around Acadiana.

Personally I've never tried a bacon-wrapped turkey, but it certainly doesn't sound wrong.

This being said, for Better Homes & Gardens to definitively include green bean salad, stuffed baby sweet peppers, and French Market beignets seems a bit off the mark.

"This Cajun Thanksgiving menu, featuring corn bread, bacon, crawfish, and more of your Low Country faves, is full of warmly spiced holiday recipes.

You definitely won't find any bland mashed potatoes or boring traditional side dishes on our soul food Thanksgiving menu!"

If your family does cook any of the dishes listed by Better Homes & Gardens, we’re not here to shame anyone. Tradition adapts, and every kitchen has its story.

What Cajuns Actually Serve In Our Kitchens

Let’s get honest...there are folks out there who do cook some of those items listed above, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If it's what you like, then it's right.

But the actual picture is much better than what Better Homes & Gardens' Cajun Thanksgiving menu implies.

Here’s a more grounded Cajun Thanksgiving lineup:

Rice Dressing (with onions, peppers, sausage)

Fried Turkey, Smoked Turkey, or Turducken

Gumbo (seafood, turkey necks, or chicken and sausage)

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp or Bacon in Dishes

Sweet Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, Cornbread Dressing

Collard Greens or Smothered Green Beans

Pecan Pie, Sweet Potato Pie

Bring on the fried turkey, and Happy Thanksgiving!