CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) — Acadiana veterans will receive free Thanksgiving turkeys this Saturday during the annual Service Saturday turkey giveaway hosted by Once Was Inc, a veteran community outreach nonprofit working in partnership with the Louisiana State Police.

Many Acadiana veterans live more than 50 miles from the nearest VA hospital, leaving them without easy access to support services. Once Was Inc works to fill that gap, connecting veterans to the resources and care they’ve earned.

What Lafayette Parish Veterans Need to Know

Founded in 2018 by Michael Edmond, a disabled U.S. Navy veteran known to many as DJ N.V. Navy Vet, and his wife Raquel, Once Was Inc focuses on disconnected veterans—those living far from military resource facilities who get overlooked by traditional veteran support systems.

Michael knows this reality firsthand. After three consecutive Navy deployments, he developed PTSD but never got time to recover. Between deployments, he turned to drugs. The Navy discharged him for substance use. When he returned home to Carencro with limited support, he discovered that “military appreciation” programs typically required active-duty status, and most veteran organizations required an honorable discharge—something he didn’t have.

He struggled to find work, experienced homelessness, and eventually moved to Houston, where access to a VA hospital helped him start over. Today, Michael is a homeowner, college graduate, and certified peer specialist working alongside Raquel to serve other veterans facing similar challenges.

Service Saturday Initiative and Community Support

The turkey giveaway is part of Once Was Inc’s Service Saturday Series, held before major holidays to honor veterans with food resources. Michael reminds participating veterans that this is not a handout—it’s an honor they’ve earned through their service.

In support of this weekend’s event, the Lafayette Police Department Explorers held a canned-good drive and will be on-site distributing donations to help provide veterans with complete holiday meals. Once Was Inc builds these kinds of partnerships with businesses, community leaders, and service providers to connect veterans with resources many don’t know exist. Beyond the Service Saturday events, Once Was Inc hosts Monthly Meals of Remembrance—catered lunches held on military holidays that connect veterans with local resources and support networks.

How to Participate This Saturday

Veterans interested in receiving a turkey and holiday meal resources should bring their military ID to the Walmart Supercenter in Carencro at 3810 NE Evangeline Thruway this Saturday, November 22nd. Once Was Inc doesn’t want any veteran left behind because of where they live, particularly those in Louisiana parishes far from major military facilities.

To stay connected with upcoming programs and community outreach, follow Once Was Inc on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or visit their website at oncewasinc.org.