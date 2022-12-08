Saints Players Bless Who Dats with Holiday Gifts and Groceries

It's the season of giving (even if the weather doesn't exactly feel like it), and some Saints players have gone out of their way to make the holidays merry and bright for a few lucky Who Dats around the city of New Orleans.

Tight end Juwan Johnson partnered with Rouse's Supermarkets to help out with some lucky shoppers' holiday grocery bills.

Anyone who hosts their families for the holidays knows how costly those groceries can be, so Johnson's assistance was surely a huge blessing for the lucky folks on the receiving end.

The Saints are making a habit of spreading cheer. Just a few days ago, Tyrann Mathieu made a huge donation of Christmas gifts to New Orleans area families.

The Santa Badger (Honey Claus?) giving all those gifts is enough to warm anyone's heart right up.

The Saints may be struggling on the field right now, but that doesn't mean they aren't making positive impacts in the community.

